WATCH: Laois GAA legend helps local National School launch novel penalty kick challenge fundraiser

Ballyadams National School have launched a novel fundraiser aimed at raising funds for the School while at the same time promoting a a new anti bullying initiative.

In recent weeks, sixth class students have reached out to Rory O'Connor or Rory's Stories and he has been helping them promote the positive message of 'Be yourself, everyone else is taken'.

Supporters take a penalty, nominate a friend to take part, upload a video of their penalty kick to Ballyadams Penalty Kick Challenge page on Facebook and donate to their school through the idonate.ie fundraiser link. Click here to be re-directed to the idonate page.

Laois GAA great Seán Dempsey and former Ballyadams N.S Principal Brendan Dunne helped launch the fundraiser a number of weeks ago taking penalties and we are still welcoming supporters to get behind our school fundraiser and take part in the Penalty Kick Challenge.

All are welcome to support our fundraiser and if you don't kick a penalty please support the initiative anyway and make a donation.

Remembering, the popularity of fundraisers in years gone by such as the ice bucket challenge, Ballyadams NS have put their own twist on this fundraiser creating a penalty challenge where the penalty taker will take a kick then upload the video to Facebook and donate to the school idonate page.

Pictured below are children in Ballydams N.S with teacher and author of the ‘Declan Kirby GAA Star’ children’s GAA book series Michael Egan. Michael helped organize contact with Rory and connect the children’s positive message ‘Just be yourself

everybody else is taken’.

The school’s motto is Ní neart go cur le chéile or together we are stronger. It is great to hear about such togetherness in Ballyadams N.S.