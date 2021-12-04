Search

04 Dec 2021

WATCH: Laois GAA legend helps local National School launch novel penalty kick challenge fundraiser

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Ballyadams National School have launched a novel fundraiser aimed at raising funds for the School while at the same time promoting a a new anti bullying initiative.

In recent weeks, sixth class students have reached out to Rory O'Connor or Rory's Stories and he has been helping them promote the positive message of 'Be yourself, everyone else is taken'.

Supporters take a penalty, nominate a friend to take part, upload a video of their penalty kick to Ballyadams Penalty Kick Challenge page on Facebook and donate to their school through the idonate.ie fundraiser link. Click here to be re-directed to the idonate page.

Laois GAA great Seán Dempsey and former Ballyadams N.S Principal Brendan Dunne helped launch the fundraiser a number of weeks ago taking penalties and we are still welcoming supporters to get behind our school fundraiser and take part in the Penalty Kick Challenge.

All are welcome to support our fundraiser and if you don't kick a penalty please support the initiative anyway and make a donation.

Remembering, the popularity of fundraisers in years gone by such as the ice bucket challenge, Ballyadams NS have put their own twist on this fundraiser creating a penalty challenge where the penalty taker will take a kick then upload the video to Facebook and donate to the school idonate page.

Pictured below are children in Ballydams N.S with teacher and author of the ‘Declan Kirby GAA Star’ children’s GAA book series Michael Egan. Michael helped organize contact with Rory and connect the children’s positive message ‘Just be yourself
everybody else is taken’.

The school’s motto is Ní neart go cur le chéile or together we are stronger. It is great to hear about such togetherness in Ballyadams N.S.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media