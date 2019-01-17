WATCH - Snow risk update delivered by Met Éireann's weather forecasting partner

Big uncertainty surrounds the risk of Beast from the East type weather hitting again, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner.

The Met Office is expecting cold weather to last for a number of days but the jury is out on how cold it will get and the risk of snow.

In its latest ten-day YouTube bulletin a Met Office meteorologist says the short term risk of a big plunge in temperatures that would bring snow has reduced. Charts had initially shown strong easterly weather to take hold but revised forecasts on Wednesday gave a different picture.

However, the forecaster does expect the weather to stay cold into that second half of January.

There are a number of reasons for the uncertainty over the situation into later January is due to the possible course of a big winter storm that is due to hit the east coast of the USA next week.

The Met Office also says the movement of milder Atlantic weather may also affect the chances of snow.

Met Éireann and the Met Office in the UK partner in forecasting Atlantic storms and other weather due to hit Ireland and the UK.

Met Éireann expects some snow or sleet on Thursday night January 17 ahead of a rain belt. It is forecasting cold wintry weather into next week.