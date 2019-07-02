WATCH Weather forecast for the week ahead and the weekend is SUMMERY

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner says the weather for the first week of June looks more stable than the extreme climatic lurches experienced in June.

The seven-day forecast from the Met Office in the UK is predicting a fine week of summer weather for most. It is similar to the Met Éireann forecast.

The Met Office says the record-breaking heat over continental Europe that touched Ireland and Britain for a short time, has been brushed aside.

Their forecast says a high-pressure front in the Atlantic says there will be no return of the cool unsettled weather experienced through June.

There is uncertainty for the weekend of July 8/9 because a cool front is developing to the north of Britain and Ireland while a humid warm front is developing to the south of the islands. it expects fine and sunny spells for most with the possibility of warmer weather in the southern parts.

The prediction is similar to what Met Éireann is forecasting it its latest seven-day tweeted weather charts. MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m pic.twitter.com/RuT2z3iMoD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 2 July 2019

Met Éireann's forecast for the coming days issued on its website at 9.01am on July 2.

Issued at: 02 July 2019 09:01

Tuesday will be dry with some sunny spells, but staying cloudier in the north with a few showers there this morning and also somewhat cloudier near Atlantic coast. Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light northwest breezes. Tonight will be dry and clear and turning cooler with lowest temperatures falling to around 6 to 10 degrees. Winds will be light northerly or variable with some patches of mist forming.

Wednesday will be a dry day with good sunny spells. Temperatures will increase to reach 18 to 22 degrees and winds will be light northeasterly or variable but moderate near coasts.

Thursday is expected to be dry and sunny with occasional cloud. Becoming warm with highs of 18 to 23 degrees, warmest across south-Leinster and Munster. Light breezes. A few showers across the north of the country overnight.

Friday is set to remain warm and sunny along the south of the country but elsewhere cloudier and much fresher with some showers during the morning. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees but up to 22 degrees in the south. Northerly breezes.

At this stage, the weekend is looking like it will feature lot of dry weather but a few showers at times, mainly through Connacht and Ulster. Highs of 17 to 22 degrees, best through the southeast of the country. Light northwest breezes.