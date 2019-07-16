WATCH Weather forecast for the week ahead

Weather forecasters expect the summer weather to desert us for most of the rest of the week but warmer weather could be building from the south come the weekend.

Met Éireann's weather forecasting partner in the UK, the Met Office, says a slow-moving low-pressure system to the north of Ireland and Britain will bring windy and wet weather.

Wednesday looks like being the worst of the days but there could be more rain on Thursday.

Met Éireann says Wednesday will start cloudy and wet in most areas with outbreaks of rain quickly extending eastwards. The rain will turn more showery in the afternoon and evening with some bright or sunny spells developing in the west.

Anyone golf fans travelling to the Open Championship in Portrush would do well to pack the wet gear for the weekend.

The Met Office predicts that warm weather will build from the south of Ireland and Britain Saturday and Sunday while Met Éirean expects some bright or sunny spells over the weekend. However, the Irish forecaster is warning about showers too, some of these heavy, especially inland, with a few prolonged and possibly thundery.

Top temperatures could reach the low twenties and it will feel close and humid at times. Winds light to moderate south to southwesterly. The weekend nights will also be humid with temperatures in the low to mid-teens. Further rain or showers each night also. MORE BELOW TWEET

Met Éireann forecast issued on Tuesday afternoon.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Headline: Increasingly unsettled with rain or showers on most days. Fresh at first, but becoming close and humid from Friday onwards again. Risk of conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight in western and northern coastal areas.

Wednesday night: The last of the rain will clear from eastern counties to leave a night of clear spells and showers. Most of the showers will be on northern and western coasts, with mostly dry weather elsewhere. Feeling fresh with lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Thursday: Sunshine and passing showers on Thursday, with the showers especially frequent in northern and western areas. Indeed some prolonged showers are possible over north Ulster. Top temperatures 17 to 20 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds. Showers dying out early Thursday night, but some persistent rain is set to develop over west Munster an west Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.

Friday: Rain will soon become nationwide early Friday morning, turning heavy in places, with the odd thundery downpour too. Breezy in many places, with fresh and gusty south or southeast winds. The rain will turn more showery in nature in southern and western areas later in the day, with a few sunny spells developing. Close and humid, with top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. Clear spells and isolated showers overnight, with a few patches of mist and fog developing. Lows 12 to 15 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday: Some bright or sunny spells each day, but showers too, some of these heavy, especially inland, with a few prolonged and possibly thundery. Top temperatures in the high teens or low twenties and feeling close and humid at times. Winds light to moderate south to southwesterly. Humid each night with temperatures in the low to mid teens. Further rain or showers each night also.