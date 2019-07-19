Weather forecasting jury is out on a return of very hot summer weather

The weather forecast jury is out on the possibility of temperatures soaring to heatwave levels next week.

The latest 10-day forecast from Met Éireann's forecasting partner says two weather charts give very different predictions.

The Met Office says European forecasts believe the weather could get a lot hotter in Ireland and Britain by late next week. This could see temperatures hitting the high 20s.

However, charts from American forecasters expect the jet stream to push cooler Atlantic weather across Ireland and Britain.

Met Éireann's latest weather charts seem to be leaning towards the American forecast.

The Irish temperature charts for next week show temperatures going no higher than the high 20s.

Before that, the weather looks set to continue unsettled.

Saturday morning will feature patchy rain in the east clearing quickly to leave a mostly dry day across the country with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. There will just be a few passing light showers, these mainly confined to the west and northwest. Top temperatures ranging 17 to 21 degrees Celsius, in moderate westerly breezes.

Much of Saturday night will be dry but cloud will increase from the Atlantic with rain developing in Western parts towards morning and it will become breezy there with freshening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Sunday is set to be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, the rain possibly turning heavy in the west and north of the country through the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in a moderate to fresh south to a southwest breeze. A humid night will follow with temperatures not lower than 15 to 17 degrees. Rain will affect many areas during the night, with drier weather reaching the southern half of the country towards morning.

Monday is set to be a warm and humid day with outbreaks of rain in the north and west at first but overall a lot of dry weather elsewhere with some sunny spells in the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures 20 to 26 Celsius with a fresh south to southwest breeze but winds strong along Atlantic coasts.

At present it looks like Tuesday will bring a lot of dry weather over the country with some sunny intervals, perhaps just a little patchy drizzle along Atlantic coasts. Winds moderate to fresh south to southeast in direction. Another warm day with highest temperatures 20 to 26 Celsius.

However, current indications suggest a band of rain along the west and southwest coast on Wednesday morning. It will slowly track eastwards across the country during the afternoon and evening, some parts of the east may hold dry until nightfall. Warm with top temperatures of 20 to 23 Celsius with moderate southeasterly winds veering southwesterly as the rain clears.