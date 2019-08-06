Watch - Wet summer weather in August in Portlaoise - showers, showers, showers forecasts Met Éireann

So much for summer - the wet and rainy start to August continues in Laois where showers are on the weather menu as forecast by Met Éireann.

The forecaster predicted showers or longer spells of rain on Tuesday afternoon and evening with occasional heavy thundery downpours. Right on cue Portlaoise was hit with a heavy shower at lunchtime.

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning is in place for parts of Ireland on Tuesday.

Thankfully, the showers will become isolated later Tuesday evening and tonight there will be long clear periods. Lowest of 11 to 13 degrees. A few shallow fog patches will form as the breeze dies off. MORE BELOW TWEET

WATCH: Skibereen floods as heavy rain hits the south west #OnThisDay in 1986 From the RTÉ Archives News Collection https://t.co/h8rGiHZET7 pic.twitter.com/rYM8xEI4Lj — RTÉ Archives (@RTEArchives) 6 August 2019

It will pick up on Wednesday which will start off mainly dry with sunny spells. Showers will develop in the afternoon, mainly over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate westerly breezes. MORE BELOW TWEET

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/wG8SsuzoT6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 6 August 2019

Thursday will be less showery day with long periods of sunny weather in easterly breezes and highs of 19 to 22 degrees. Heavy rain spreading from Munster to all parts of the country overnight. Strong easterly winds for a time.

However, Friday will be a 'fairly wet day' at times with showers and outbreaks of showery rain says Met Éireann. Close and humid with highs of 17 to 22 degrees.

Saturday will be another 'very showery day'. Cooler also with highs of 17 to 20 degrees in gusty northwesterly winds.

Sunday is expected to be less showery with longer drier and sunnier periods. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in light westerly breezes.