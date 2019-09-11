WATCH: Weekend weather forecast after remnants of Dorian and Gabrielle features 'warm sunshine'

Ex-hurricane Dorian and Tropical Storm Gabrielle will bring wind and rain this week but the weather systems look set to be followed by 'warm sunshine' for the weekend.

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner the Met Office says the remnants of Dorian will pass through on Wednesday while Storm Gabrielle's leftovers will arrive on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued its forecast for the weekend and the good news is that the weather will become warmer with predominantly dry sunny weather developing over the weekend. More details below tweet.

Met Éireann website forecast issued on its website at 11.02am on Wednesday, September 11.

The rest of today will be bright and dry in many places with variable cloud, some sunny spells and just a few passing light showers. Moderate or fresh west breezes. Highest temperatures 16 to 19 degrees - warmest in the south.

TONIGHT

Tonight will start dry. Rain will arrive in the west before spreading Eastwards later in the night. The rain will be heavy across the north and northwest accompanied by low cloud and mist, but lighter elsewhere with parts of the East and Southeast likely to stay dry until morning. Southwest winds will be strong in many areas especially near coasts, but less windy over Ulster. Mild. Lowest temperatures 10 to 14 degrees.

TOMORROW - THURSDAY 12TH SEPTEMBER

Tomorrow Thursday morning will be blustery and cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, persistent in parts. A clearance to mainly dry weather arriving in the west before midday will extend countrywide in the afternoon. It'll brighten up with good sunny spells during the late afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range from 15 degrees in the north to 18 near south coasts.

Thursday night will be mild and dry with light winds.

Other than the odd spot of drizzle near northwest coasts, Friday will be a fine and dry day with variable cloud and sunny spells. Temperatures will range 16 to 18 degrees in light variable winds.

Saturday will be a fine and dry day everywhere. Most places will get good spells of warm sunshine. Winds will be light and variable generally, and even some sea breezes near coasts.

Little change for Sunday, but northern counties will be cloudier and patchy drizzle or light rain may affect parts of Ulster and Connacht. However, most places will be dry with further warm sunshine - best in the south.

The further outlook is for high pressure to prevail into early next week with mainly dry weather continuing and temperatures staying above the seasonal norm.