While there is still some uncertainty about the track of Hurricane Lorenzo as it becomes a Tropical Storm and heads for Ireland, the video above shows the latest predicted track from the US National Hurricane Centre.

There are a number of possible tracks for Lorenzo and Met Eireann is expected to issue updated weather warnings on Wednesday after issuing a Weather Advisory today. READ MORE HERE

Cathal Nolan of the Midlands Weather Channel is expecting some Red Weather Warnings to be issued on Thursday. Read Cathal's full analysis HERE

You can also track Hurricane Lorenzo live as it crosses the Atlantic Ocean by CLICKING HERE