WATCH Drone footage of Laois flooding ahead of Lorenzo's arrival

Drone footage of land around Mountmellick in Co Laois shows extensive flooding ahead of the arrival of Storm Lorenzo.

Photographer Denis Byrne sent up the drone in the Borenass area.

Met Éirean has warned that Storm Lorenzo will bring heavy rain as it crosses the country. The forecaster has warned that the flood risk is higher as the ground is already saturated due to recent rain.

There is a flooding fear in Mountmellick because the town was hit by extensive flooding in 2017 following heavy rain in the nearby Slieve Bloom Mountains.