WATCH Met Éireann warns of 'devastation' facing Irish rugby fans in Japan as Typhoon Hagibis bears down

Met Éireann has warned Irish rugby fans in Japan that a potentially devastating typhoon is heading their way.

In his forecast on RTÉ after the Met Éireann meteorologist Gerry Murphy outlined what fans should be preparing for as Typhoon Hagibis bears down.

He said the 'very powerful' typhoon is heading north toward Japan. While it will change to Ex-Tropical Storm Lingling, the forecaster said it would have a big impact on Japan.

"This is a very powerful typhoon with the potential to bring wind speeds of over 200 km per hour with rainfall amounts of over 200 mm and potentially cause devastation to many parts of Japan," over the weekend.

Ireland's game against Samoa will not be impacted on Saturday but the Scotland Japan game on Sunday is in doubt.

The storm has already forced the cancellation of games between England and France and Italy against New Zealand.