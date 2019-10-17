Watch: It's pelting down in Portlaoise motorists be careful

Motorists on motorways and roads around Laois should take extra care this Wednesday has heavy downpour of rain hit Portlaoise and Laois.

Tap the video above to get a flavour.

A Met Éireann chart for revealed intense showers over Laois at around 3pm.

In its forecast, Met Éireann said bright spells and showers, some showers heavy or prolonged, with some local hail and thundery downpours. Top temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees. Breezy at times in fresh southerly winds and blustery in showers and exposed coastal areas.

Mainly dry and fairly clear over Leinster and Ulster on Thursday night with just the odd shower. More showery elsewhere, with some heavy or prolonged showers and a slight risk hail and thunder. Lows of 2 to 8 degrees in mostly light to moderate southerly or variable breezes, but winds locally strong and gusty near south and southwest coasts. Some mist and fog patches are likely over parts of north Leinster and Ulster also.

Early fog and mist clearing, some bright or sunny spells developing on Friday, but very showery over the southern half of the country, where some heavy, prolonged and locally thundery bursts are likely, with a risk of hail. Showers lighter and more scattered elsewhere. Windy along southern coasts, with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, but much slacker winds elsewhere. Top temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Heavy showers or longer spells of rain will continue in parts of Leinster and east Ulster Friday night. Drier clearer intervals will prevail elsewhere, although further showers look likely to feed into west Connacht and west Munster overnight. Minimum temperatures 4 to 7 degrees. Winds mainly light north or northwest in land, moderate to fresh near coasts.

Saturday: Saturday will bring a mix of showers and sunny spells. It could be quite a wet day along parts of the east Leinster and east Ulster coasts with showers feeding in off the Irish Sea. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. Light to moderate northerly breezes, will be fresh and gusty near Atlantic coasts. Many areas dry with clear spells on Saturday night, but a continued risk of scattered showers near Irish Sea Coasts. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Light or moderate north or northwest winds, fresh to strong and gusty near some coasts.

On Sunday, again eastern most parts of Leinster at risk of showers, some of them heavy, but a dry day in prospect elsewhere with longs spells of Autumnal sunshine. Maximum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees, coldest in the north. Moderate northerly breezes, fresh to strong near coasts. Mainly clear skies away from east coast on Sunday night, will allow minimum temperatures to fall between 0 and 4 degrees with a touch of frost in near calm conditions.

Current indication suggest a dry day countrywide with variable cloud amounts and good sunny spells after a cool and crisp start. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in light and variable breezes.

Sunny spells seem likely to prevail in the east and south on Tuesday, albeit with the risk of a few isolated light showers. Thicker cloud in the west and northwest with the threat of patchy rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties before dark. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with southerly breezes freshening in Atlantic coastal counties.