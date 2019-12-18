WATCH - Offical weather forecast for Christmas revealed

Met Éireann's official weather forecaster says calmer weather could be in store for Christmas week after an 'onslaught' of Atlantic weather in the run into the festive celebration.

The 10-day weather forecast from the Met Office in the UK says the jet stream will drive low pressure systems over Britain and Ireland for the remainder of the week.

However, the Met Office says weather computer patterns are showing a big change in weather patterns from Christmas Eve onwards when a high pressure weather system is looking likely to bring settled conditions.

The 10-day forecast also reveals details about the likelihood of a white Christmas.