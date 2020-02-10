Laois floods: roads reopen but Civil Defence remains on standby

Flood waters have receded from two main roads in Portlaoise and Mountmellick allowing the N80 route to be reopened.

Laois County Council has confirmed that the roads, at Fairgreen and at Irishtown respectively, are now reopened.

River levels remain high in Mountmellick as our video, taken at 8.45am this Monday morning shows.

Yesterday the town had Laois County Council, Laois Civil Defence and Laois Fire & Rescue service all on hand as the river burst its banks. No homes are understood to have been evacuated however. It is just over two years since Mountmellick was badly flooded. A multi million flood defence system is still in the planning stage.

Damien Dollard is Commander with Laois Civil Defence who yesterday had 19 volunteers in Mountmellick as well as Portarlington filling and distributing sandbags.

"The water level appears to have gone down but we are still monitoring them and still on standby," he told the Leinster Express this Monday morning February 10.

There are two weather warnings in place across Ireland for wind and ice and snow. Read here.

The closed road in Mountmellick late on Sunday night February 9.