WATCH Beast from the West set to last through start to Spring as the cold weather looks like staying around

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner expects the wild and cold weather that started in February to be around until the middle of March.

In its 10 day forecast, the Met Office says further spells of heavy rain, hill snow and damaging winds continue to impact with an active Jet Stream and further depressions tracking across the Atlantic starting with Storm Jorge.

The forecaster's analysis shows low weather systems will be the predominant feature of the forecast until the middle of March.