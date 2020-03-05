WATCH Weather forecast for next 10 days up to St Patrick's Day - a glimmer of improvement possible

There is a glimmer of hope that the weather will begin to improve by St Patrick's Day according to the latest 10-day forecast from Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner.

However, in its 10-day forecast, the Met Office warns that the unsettled weather we've experienced since the start of February driven by the jet stream looks set to stay around.

The Met Office says that after an exceptionally wet February, the weather has not been as extreme in March so far, but the weather patterns remain a bit stuck with low-pressure systems expected to bring further spells of wet and windy weather next week.

However, the UK's official weather forecasting office says there are signs that temperatures could begin to rise and that some improvement is on the cards by the middle of March around St Patrick's Day.

Watch the video above to see what meteorologist Alex Deakin has to say about the next 10 days.

