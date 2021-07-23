WATCH Rumble of thunder and lightning around Laois as it boils for rain

Thunder storms have have struck around Leinster and the Midlands and Leinster on Friday to bring a shocking stop to the sunny skies.

It hasn't rained everywhere but the thunder has been constant and there have been lightning strikes.

Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for all Ireland.

It said thunderstorms were likely places this afternoon and evening with lightning, hail and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

The forecaster warned that counties most at risk are Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The alert is valid until 8pm.

Met Éireann said in its advance forecast that most of the country was due to be dry but there would be thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening mainly over the midlands, west and south, bringing some heavy downpours and localised flooding.

Highest temperatures generally of 27 to 30 degrees. Less warm in east Leinster and south Munster with highs of 24 to 26 degrees due to a moderate easterly breeze.

The showers were forecast to linger early tonight in the west, south and southwest but will gradually clear to leave a dry night with clear spells. Humid and warm once again with temperatures not falling below 14 to 17 degrees in a light northeasterly breeze.