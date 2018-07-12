Rathdowney the place to be in Laois for the Ossory Show #watch

Coolfin near Rathdowney in Co Laois is the place to be for the annual Ossory Show incorporating the Truck and Vintage Show.

This year's event, which marks the 120th year, will be held on Saturday and Sunday 21-22 kicking off on Saturday with BBQ bar and music by ‘Deuce’.

Show day to include all our popular show events. These include: The Meadow Meats €2,000 Super Beef Championship, Glanbia €1000 Fresian Calf Championship, AIB. Pedigree Interbreed Calf Class, Ashbourne Meats All Ireland Senior Breeding Heifer, Ossory Show All Ireland Crossbred Male or Female Calf Born 2017, FBD €1,200 Ossory Crossbred Belgian Blue Championship, Sheep, Horses, Working Hunter Championship, Nominations To Top Stallions, Poultry, Arts & Crafts, Baking, Sewing, Local Home Produce, Trade Stands, Entertainment, Fun Dog Show, Best Dressed Competitions and most Glamorous Granny, Massive Truck, Vintage Car and Tractor Show, Traditional Threshing, All Ireland Tug O War, Fittest Family over 200 classes to exhibit in and much more.

Ossory Show 2018 In Support Of Saplings & Down Syndrome Centre Midlands.

The Ossory Show Agricultural Society hope you can join us on the day for a great family day out. Contact : Catherine Fitzgerald 087 9975902 (Secretary) Peter Ging 086 2394573 (Chairman), Seamus Costigan Pro’s Truck , General , Canice Gorman Tradestands, 0872326493 , Brain McCartney 0861719696.

Show chairman Petr Ging previews the event in a video by Terry Smeaton.