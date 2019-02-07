WATCH: Laois Rose of Tralee hopeful Melissa Glancy is an Irish Dancing champion

As proud local media sponsor of the Laois Rose of Tralee 2019, the Leinster Express is happy to introduce this year's Laois Rose hopefuls.

Watch the video by dancing champ Melissa Glancy above and see her written profile below.

"My name is Melissa Glancy, I am 25, I work as a commercial sales support coordinator for O’Brien Fine foods Brady Family Ham and I live in Luggacurren, Co Laois.

"I went to primary school in Ballyadams NS and secondary school in Athy Community College. Once I left secondary school I received a scholarship for the Lidl RMDP program and I graduated from Dublin business school with a degree in business and retail management. Once finishing my course I went to work in Dunnes Stores as a manager and worked my way up into the buying office. I left Dunnes last year and took up my current role with Brady Family Ham and so far I have never looked back.

"From the age of three I started Irish dancing with the Gohery school of Irish dancing. I have won over 16 All Ireland Championships. I have travelled to many countries around the world to dance in shows such as Disney Paris and Malta for the Malta Military tattoo. Unfortunately due to injury I have had to stop competing. However I am currently working on my teacher’s assignment and hopefully I will have my own school of Irish dancing.

"My sponsor is Vanilla Hair Design. I have known Helena for a number of years and she kindly offered to sponsor me for the Laois Rose. There are three salons in the Group Tullow, Stradbally and Mount Woolsey. Hopefully I can represent the business the best way possible."

