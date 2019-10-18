WATCH Tribute paid to the late Mick Dowling at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards

A poignant tribute was paid to the late Mick Dowling at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2019.

Trudy Earls paid tribute to Mick from Camross who died unexpectedly just a week before the awards hosted by the Laois Public Participation Network and supported by Laois County Council.

Trudy used photographs to help tell anecdotes of Mick who she said had done so much for the county of Laois.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan paid tribute to Mick as a friend and said he had been an unsung hero for Laois for 50 years.

Laois Public Participation Network representative Paddy Buggy also paid tribute. "He had a smile that would disarm an army".