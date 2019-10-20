WATCH - 'Amazing' Mick Dowling's walking tour in the Slieve Blooms

Laois man Mick Dowling was fondly remembered at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards last week as an amazing man by his friend Trudy Earls.

Mick, who died just a week before the awards, had been nominated for the 2019 Unsung Hero Award. Indeed, his friend and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan called him the 'unsung hero for the past 50 years'.

Mick, from Camross, will be missed for his encyclopedic knowledge of his beloved Slieve Blooms.

Tap the video above to watch some of a tour Mick gave to walkers in the Laois Offaly mountain range.