WATCH Raised by the Village teen and Laois host family star on The Late Late Show

Aspiring soldier and adopted son of Clonaslee in Laois and his Raised by the Village host family stole the show on The Late Late Show when Ryan Tubridy featured teenagers who featured the hit RTÉ series.

Jamie from Clondalkin in Dublin featured in the final episode of the very popular four-part series. He was one of the three teens who took part in the series to be a guest of Ryan alongside his mum Val and the host family Noeleen and Mark Keely. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Ryan was full of praise for Jamie when he told him how he dealt with some of the criticism he has dealt with people who have called him a 'rat' because part of the episode saw him on the beat with Laois Garda, Mick O'Connell.

"I don't mind, I'm just ignoring them," said Jamie.

The teen also received a big round of applause when he put on an Irish Army beret which was a gift from the Keely family. Mark Keely is a soldier.

Jamie also told Ryan how he got on in the Laois village near the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

"I was very shy at the start and a couple of days later I just got used to it. They were talking to me more and making me feel comfortable. I went to the Army with Mark I was thatching roofs, milking cows, driving tractors," he said. More below picture.

Mark and Noeleen were in the audience at The Late Late Show.

"When Jamie came down to us we didn't know what to expect. I have to say during the course of his stay with us he absolutely stunned us in terms of his character and how integrated into the family so well. He is a fatanstic young man and I am absolutely certain he is going to go very far in life," Mark told Ryan.

Noeleen is looking forward to welcoming Mark back to Laois.

"He was back three weeks ago and he is coming down for the week next Monday," said Noeleen.

WATCH THE LATE LATE SHOW AGAIN HERE - TAP HERE TO WATCH THE RAISE BY THE VILLAGE EPISODE FEATURING JAMIE AND THE KEELY FAMILY ON THE RTE PLAYER.