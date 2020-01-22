Watch Dr Sumi join hundreds or the Operation Transformation Walk in Emo Co Laois

Hundreds of health-conscious people of all ages took part in the Operation Transformation 2020 5 km walk through the scenic Emo Court, Co Laois last weekend.

Despite freezing weather conditions, it couldn't have been better on the bright sunny morning for nearly 400 people to take part.

They were joined on their walk by medical expert Dr Sumi Dunne from Portarlington who features on the popular television series Operation Transformation.

Despite a recent ankle injury Dr Sumi walked with Claire Beakhurst from Dublin who is one of the original people chosen to be a leader for 2020. Ms Beakhurst had to pull out due to thyroid problems but she said that she was delighted to travel to join the people in Laois and to have a doctor at hand too.

There were 12 Operation Transformation walks around Laois last Saturday which were organised by Laois Sports Partnership.