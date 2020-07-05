WATCH Names of Laois victims of farm accidents read on RTÉ

The names of Laois people who died in accidents on family farms in Laois were read out at that annual national Ecumenical Remembrance Service in Abbeyleix.

Liam Rowan, the co-founder with his wife Norma of the Embrace organisation which organises the services with, read out the names of some people from Laois and across Ireland at the service which was held on Sunday, June 28 the Church of the Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix.

The Remembrance Service was broadcast on RTE 1 on Sunday, July 5.