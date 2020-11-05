Laois Glamping site backs #KeepLaoisInBusiness shop local campaign

A popular Laois glamping site has joined the Leinster Express online campaign to shop local and #KeepLaoisInBusiness

Kyra Fingleton from Glamping Under The Stars is urging Laois people to buy local this Christmas, and buy vouchers online from businesses like her own who are temporarily closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In her video Kyra says that when her campsite had to shut to people from outside Laois, the people of Laois rallied around and filled her suddenly empty bookings.

"It gave us a great boost," she said.

The Leinster Express is publishing a list of five different Laois businesses every day at 5pm, called 5@Five.

#KeepLaoisInBusiness