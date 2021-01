Waterford Distillery's Agronomist, or crop doctor, Grace O'Reilly visited barley grower Seamus Duggan at his farm on Lakefield near Durrow in Co. Laois at the start of the growing season in 2019 to examine the provenance of the barley they use in their whisky.

Take a look at the video above to see how she got on with Seamus down on the farm.