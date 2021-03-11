Fantastic Laois communities go the extra mile on huge roadside clearup #watch #slideshow #tidytowns

Well done to all the fantastic volunteers who went the extra mile on the road that links the three communities of Abbeyleix, Cullohill and Durow to clear tonnes of roadside rubbish.

From tires to toasters, barrels to bottles and lots more besides a small army of people of all ages rolled up their sleeves on Saturday, March 6 to clear and bags of waste and collect lots of other rubbish dumed on the road between the three communities.

In total 16km litter was cleared by volunteers supporting the work of Durrow Tidy Towns, Abbeyleix Tidy Towns, Cullohill Tidy Towns with the invaluable help of The Harps GAA and Abbeyleix GAA -

"We had a huge turnout in all areas and it should be noted that all volunteers followed Covid-19 guidelines," said the organisers.

"Special thanks to all our volunteers and to Bloom Coffee for supplying teas and coffees on the day, Laois Hire

for sponsoring the litter picking sign and Oliver Stanley for taking the Tyres for recycling, also thanks for Abbeyleix Manor

and Cllr JJ Fennelly for all their help in Abbeyleix and to Bergin’s in Cullohill and all volunteers there too.

"Thanks also Suzanne in Laois Federation of Tidy Towns and to Laois County Council for supplying litter bags, gloves, litter pickers and for collection of rubbish from the Litter pick.

"A special thanks too to Fred Townsend from Durrow Tidy Towns who organised this event. Also great to see that Mountmellick Tidy Towns also got on board today. Well done everyone!

"Litter picking happens constantly in the background by all Tidy Towns Groups on a daily basis, it’s not seen but it happens and is carried out by a huge community of volunteers," said the organisers.

The concluded by saying the event was about getting adjoining communities involved."Well done to everyone!"