Watch Blast from the St Patrick's Day past parades in Laois

For years Laois communities have come together to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

However, this year due to COVID-19, and as in 2020, parades and celebrations locally, nationally and internationally are not taking place as we remain vigilant and socially distanced.

As we approach the second year without parades, the Laois County Council Keep Well campaign wanted to take you a trip down memory lane and reminiscing on the good times in the past while acknowledging the hard work of parades committees, the musicians, singers, dancers and all that have participated in the parades in Laois in all weather conditions for so many years.

The Laois Keep Well at Laois County Council campaign congratulated local people on their efforts to respond the pandemic.

"We want to take this time to congratulate the people of Laois for their outstanding community response to this pandemic, and the generosity of spirit in supporting the elderly, and the more vulnerable and isolated within our communities.

"We have compiled some memories for you and look forward to many more years of parades in Laois. Remember to Keep Well and stay connected while staying apart this St Patrick’s Day. Happy St Patrick's Day from Laois County Council.

This KEEP WELL Campaign is brought to you with thanks to Healthy Ireland, an initiative of the Government of Ireland with funding from the Healthy Ireland Fund and the Sláintecare Fund delivered by Pobal, administrated by Laois County Council.

Video above features photos from Alf Harvey Photographer, Michael Scully and Sandra Thompson.