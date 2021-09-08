WATCH Deluge causes manholes to overflow in Portlaoise

Some sewerage was showing signs of flooding out on the road in Portlaoise after a deluge of rain in the Laois town on Wednesday evening.
Water was flowing up onto the street on the Borris Road in the town causing local residents to alert Laois County Council as there was also a smell of sewerage.
Met Éireann had issued a weather warning for heavy rain.
Watch above one of two covers in close proximity at the town end of the Borris Road.
