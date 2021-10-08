WATCH: Laois, Offaly, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Kildare and Dublin farmers in Portlaoise march

One of four nationwide protest marches by Irish farmers took place in Portlaoise on Friday evening, October 8.
Farmers from Laois Irish Farmers Association (IFA) joined others from Offaly, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Kildare and Dublin to urge the Government to save their industry from decline.
The sea of farmers including many children gathered at the tax office and walked with banners from their county branches up to the Department of Agriculture office.
Passionate speeches were given, including by Tim Cullinan, President of the IFA, demanding that the Government work with farmers on major issues like climate change, CAP payments and nitrate emissions directives.
Traffic was held up by Gardaí between 4.30 and 5pm in the town centre to allow the march to proceed.
Other regional marches took place on the same day in Cavan, Roscommon and Cork.
