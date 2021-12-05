WATCH - Rail service back on track from Laois train station after big Irish Rail upgrade

Full rail services for Laois commuters resume on the Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) from Monday, December 6 following successful completion of the latest phase of track renewal on the line, according to Iarnród Éireann.
Irish Rail issued an update for train users who use the Limerick, Laois, Tipperary line.
"In total, 7.5 miles of track was renewed during 2021 in two major phases of works, including the most recent works which commenced on November 1.
"The works will facilitate journey time improvements on the line at the next timetable review, planned for the early months of 2022. Continuous welded rail (CWR) on concrete sleepers has replaced old jointed track on timber sleepers, which also enhances safety on the line," said the company.
Full details of services are at www.irishrail.ie or at the Iarnród Éireann app.
