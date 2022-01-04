New barman in First Dates Ireland hails from Laois

A Laois man will be behind the bar in the new series of First Dates Ireland.
Neil Kenna will be mixing the cocktails and helping nervous daters relax on the new season of the RTÉ2 series.
Neil is from Durrow and works as a restaurant manager in Dublin.
He has good advice for anyone going on a first date.
"Be yourself. Always go in with an open heart. Give a bit of trust at the start and don't let your previous relationships cloud the next relationship," he says.
First Dates Ireland returns on Thursday at 9:30pm on RTÉ2.
