WATCH: Midlands bog features in OPW World Wetlands Day video

A live Midlands bog that was never cut by Bord na Móna is featured in a special video by the Office of Public Works for World Wetlands Day.
The short and beautiful video explains just why preserving raised bogs is important in the battle against climate change.
Clara Bog in Offaly is featured but in Laois visitors can walk in a raised bog that is recovering back to life thanks to the local Abbeyleix community.
"One of the wetland types Ireland is most famous for is our Raised Bogs. This weeks video by Crow Crag Productions in celebration of #WorldWetlandsDay takes a look at Clara Bog, a classic example of a midland raised bog. Peat Bogs are unique wildlife habitats," the OPW states.
It is one of four short videos funded by the OPW, which through its involvement with the Irish Ramsar Wetlands Committee supports the protection, appreciation and understanding of #wetlands in Ireland.
World Wetlands Day was on February 2.
