WATCH: High river levels and flooded farmland in Laois town

River levels remain high while farmlands have been flooded around a Laois town previously hit with a serious flood.
Our video at lunchtime this Monday February 21 follows a weekend of Storm Dudley followed by Storm Eunice and Franklin.
The River Owenass cuts through Mountmellick town centre, seen here at the Irishtown bridge. Farmlands around the town include this area at Debbicot, which is a floodzone that includes the River Triogue.
Meanwhile the Rivers Nore and Barrow were at at or above flood level on Sunday night.
Read more below.
