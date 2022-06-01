WATCH: Laois TD raises proposed closure of Rathdowney Erkina House raised in Dáil

The future of the mental health facility Erkina House in Rathdowney, Co. Laois has been raised the Dáil by Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.
The Minister for State at the Department of Health with responsibility Mary Butler replied during the Topical Issues debate on Wednesday, June 1. WATCH ABOVE.
The HSE wants to relocate the service to Tullamore but local people, residents of the home and families are opposed to this move.
