WATCH: Laois community goes high tech with first smart seat in Laois

The ever innovative Laois community of Durrow is taking another leap forward with the installation of a high-tech seat in the village.
A Steora branded Smart Bench with bike station has been installed opposite Bobs Bar by the Durrow Development Forum. The bench has embedded solar panels, a bike station with tools and charging points for devices and scooters.
Watch above an example of a smart bench with cycle facility.
The village says your eBikes and eScooters will be able to obtain a charge from the unit, thus cutting down on carbon emissions from fossil fuel generated electricity sources.
The community says the bench is now connected and ready to charge and to repair.
"Thanks to Laois County Council and Durrow Development Forum for securing this station for Durrow, we are delighted as it is in the perfect location adjacent to our cycle lane to Abbeyleix," said the community.
Smart Benches uses solar energy to power environmental sensors and to provide free device charging points.
