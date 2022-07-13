WATCH : Very hot weather is heading our way

Temperatures will rise significantly later this weekend, peaking early next week. But how extreme will the heat be? And how long will it last?
Met Éireann's weather forecasting partner in the UK the Met Office has the latest on what to expect over Britain and Ireland in its 10 day trend forecast. An extreme heat warning has been issued for the UK with a prolonged spell of hot weather on the way but there'll be a decline next week.
