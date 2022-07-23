WATCH: Forest Fest takes flight in Laois

The Forest Fest music festival has kicked of in Emo with the crowds arriving from near and far for the new Laois music festival.
Take a look at the short video above as the event which runs on July 23,24,25 took flight.
