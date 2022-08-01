WATCH: Victory poem honours every single Laois Ladies footballer

An amazing poem was read out at the Laois Ladies homecoming that namechecks every single player in rhyme.
The epic poem was to commemorate Laois winning the All Ireland Intermediate Ladies Final was composed in just one night by the talented Martina Phelan from the County Executive.
Watch it in full in our video, with lots of big cheers along the way for players.
