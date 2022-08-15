WATCH: Thunder and rain pelt down on Portlaoise

That's the summer gone... thunder and lightning, heavy rain and dark skies have spelled an end to the heatwave in Laois and Ireland today.
Portlaoise is under a storm cell, as is the Slieve Bloom warnings this Monday evening, August 15.
Laois remains under a Status Orange warning for thunder. Read more below.
