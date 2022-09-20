WATCH: Laois Volunteer Centre spread the message at the Ploughing

Laois Volunteer Centre Manager Caitriona Ryan was spreading the volunteering message at the National Ploughing Championships in Laois. She was joined by a member of the Laois Ukrainian community who acted as an interpreter on the day.
Watch her quick message above from the Department of Rural and Community Development tent.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.