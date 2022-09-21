Watch: Laois man Brian Rohan of Embrace Farm at the Ploughing in Ratheniska

Embrace Farm founder and Laois man Brian Rohan is on hand at the National Ploughing Championships to offer advice to visitors to Laois. Embrace Farm are in the Health and Safety Authority(HSA) tent at the ploughing.
National Ploughing Championships incorporated the World Ploughing Championships in 2022. Pic Alf Harvey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.