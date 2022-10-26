WATCH: Laois and Kildare venues unite to bring huge show to Portarlington

Did you know that Dunamaise Arts Centre and Riverbank Arts Centre are working together this weekend, to present the biggest scale show they've ever brought to Laois.

The event is too big for the stages of either venue so they're co-presenting off-site in Portarlington together with in all professional technical and staging set up and a specially tiered seating rig, to create a massive scale experience for our audiences!

"If you're from Portarlington or anywhere remotely nearby, please do not miss this highly acclaimed Olivier Award nominated spectacular show. Michael Keegan Dolan / Teac Damsa's spectacular celebration of music, dance and theatre takes place in MÁM this Friday 28th and Saturday 29th October at Portarlington Community Centre..

"A large ensemble of spectacular dancers and extraordinary musicians are led by Virtuoso Concertina player CORMAC BEGLEY who makes his concertinas sound like an orchestra, together with European classical contemporary collective s t a r g a z e and we know it’ll blow the roof off Portarlington Community Centre.

"We ask that you consider supporting Dunamaise and Riverbank Arts Centres, the artists and all involved in this phenomenal production and be a part of this national tour experience," they say.

To book all 057 866 3355 or book online at www.dunamaise.ie