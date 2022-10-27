WATCH: Aussie Rules star Zach Tuohy cuts ribbon on hub to help people with disabilities to reach their goals

A blunt scissors posed no obstacle to Australian football star Zach Tuohy who performed the honours in officially opening a community disability centre while back visiting his hometown Portlaoise.

Zach cut an extra ribbon to be certain, on the new Triogue Hub on Main Street, a drop-in hub for people from Laois and the surrounding areas, who have an intellectual disability or a dual diagnosis.

The hub has opened on the first floor of 22 Lower Main Street, above a shop. It is literally a step down centre from the Dunamaise Resource Centre on the second floor above it, as users gain more independence. It has three big spacious bright rooms for activities.

The Dunamaise Resource Centre is itself the next step after adults graduate from places like St Francis Special School and the National Learning Network in Portlaoise, with currently 20 service users and six staff.

At present, 30 people attend the Triogue Hub, dropping in as many times a week as they like. It offers programmes to improve their independence and social skills, from education and work experience to travel training, as well as activities and fun days out.

It's also a place for friends to meet, as service user William Lawlor from Rathdowney told the Leinster Express.

"It's great, I travel here by bus, I'm making new friends and I know them well now. I'm 14 years coming to this building," he said.

For Jamie Murray from Abbeyleix it has helped him become independent.

"I live independently on my own now, I've been coming here for nine years. I go to the library, I do classes, I sit with my keyworker Marian and go through my week's plan. I'll go out for a coffee. I'm starting a horticulture class soon. The staff are very helpful and approachable. They are so nice, they get you where you want to be," he said.

The centre is in line with the RehabGroup's modern approach to people with mental disabilities, to integrate and support them as they choose their own paths in life.

It is the third RehabGroup centre in Laois, with another at Riverview Community Hub in Portarlington. Riverview has three staff and nine service users who live locally, with more being referred.

Manager Deirdre Bailey runs all three.

"We work to ensure our service users can be the best they can be, in partnership with their families, friends and their own communities. It is person centred, each user is valued and respected," she said.

"This location is fantastic, with the new library across the road, and public transport close by, it's accessible to everybody, and for a lot of volunteers Portlaoise is easy to get to too," she said.

They had been searching for a second base in Laois, then luckily the landlord advertised the first floor for lease, and they snapped it up, securing HSE funding to renovate it.

Integrated Service Manager Kris Dhondt said they want to open more, so people can step out of the door in their own communities, with that bit of extra support given by the hubs.

"We are always looking to develop and expand. Our goal is to do it in smaller towns around Laois. We hope to have other spaces in town too," he said.

Three service users in the Triogue Hub have paid jobs while four are on work placements. Each person has their own keyworker to customise their plan. They also pay home visits.

Kris said that their good working relationship with their landlord is part of a cooperative approach they foster with businesses.

"Having those relationships is vital. It means that our service users are able to approach local businesses for work experience," he said.

David Whelan from the HSE spoke at the opening.

"It is a great honour to be here, I know you have planned this day a long time, putting the funding together and getting planning. Congratulations to all the team and especially the service users. This is a new direction for day services, to become hubs to access local communities for leisure and for employment," he said.

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan also attended the opening, which included TicTok videos and speeches by some service users, a tour of the two floors, and refreshments.