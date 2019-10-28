WATCH: Volkswagen launches new Golf model

Volkswagen say the Golf is the most successful European car for more than four decades.

Here's what the German carmaker said about the new model at the launch last week.

"A new chapter in the history of this best-seller begins with the world premiere of the eighth Golf – digitalised, connected, and intuitive to operate. Never before has a Golf been so progressive.

"With hybrid versions launched at the same time, it is electrifying the compact class. Its digital interior enables a new dimension of intuitive operation. Speeds of up to 210 km/h are possible with assisted driving. It is the first Volkswagen to use swarm intelligence from traffic via Car2X, meaning it can warn against hazards on an anticipatory basis".

Its world premiere took place in Wolfsburg, where the Golf was invented, and where it has been built and refined for the last 45 years.

The new Golf will be available on the market in December.