WATCH: Overturned truck on motorway with traffic diverted into Portlaoise

The M7 motorway near Portlaoise remains closed this morning after a truck overturned on it.

The truck overturned during the early morning of Thursday November 21, on the northbound Motorway between both Portlaoise junctions J17 and J16, near the Midway.

Gardaí are diverting motorway traffic towards Portlaoise along the Meelick road.

There is heavy traffic throughout the town as a result of diversions from the incident.

Firecrews from Portlaoise and Stradbally stations are attending the scene.

There are no reports of injuries at this point.