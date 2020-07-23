WATCH: Dramatic footage as van collides with horse and cart on busy road

WARNING - THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

Dash cam footage has emerged which shows the dramatic moment when a van collided with a sulky horse and cart on a dual carriageway near Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on Wednesday.

The teenager on the cart was injured and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital but it's understood his injuries are not life-threatening.

It's thought the horse was killed in the collision which occurred at a dangerous junction on the dual carriageway.