WEATHER WARNING

Dense fog in Laois makes driving hazardous for commuters and parents #watch

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Motorists and parents on school runs are urged to be alert as dense fog continues to envelope the midlands with vision badly restricted on the M7 motorway and local roads in Laois and Portlaoise.

A met Éireann Status Orange Weather Warning for fog is in place for the country. It was issued at 2am on Thursday morning but has since been extended twice by the forecaster. It is now in place until 2am Friday morning, January 12.

Met  Éireann has warned that conditions may worsen later.

"Fog with very poor visibilities will linger in many inland areas this afternoon and will become more extensive and dense this evening and for a time tonight," says the warning.

ROAD SAFETY ADVICE ON DRIVING IN FOG

Met Éireann issues Orange alerts for fog if it is dense enough "to cause a widespread and significant driving hazard on national primary routes."

A video taken by the Leinster Express reveals the fog remained dense in Portlaoise town centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Apart from the fog it is also very cold with temperatures at freezing.

AA Roadwatch and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have warned about the road and motorway conditions around Portlaoise and Laois.

Gardaí have advised people to drive with care and reduce speed if necessary.