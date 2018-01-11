WEATHER WARNING
Dense fog in Laois makes driving hazardous for commuters and parents #watch
Motorists and parents on school runs are urged to be alert as dense fog continues to envelope the midlands with vision badly restricted on the M7 motorway and local roads in Laois and Portlaoise.
A met Éireann Status Orange Weather Warning for fog is in place for the country. It was issued at 2am on Thursday morning but has since been extended twice by the forecaster. It is now in place until 2am Friday morning, January 12.
Met Éireann has warned that conditions may worsen later.
"Fog with very poor visibilities will linger in many inland areas this afternoon and will become more extensive and dense this evening and for a time tonight," says the warning.
ROAD SAFETY ADVICE ON DRIVING IN FOG
Met Éireann issues Orange alerts for fog if it is dense enough "to cause a widespread and significant driving hazard on national primary routes."
A video taken by the Leinster Express reveals the fog remained dense in Portlaoise town centre on Wednesday afternoon.
Apart from the fog it is also very cold with temperatures at freezing.
AA Roadwatch and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have warned about the road and motorway conditions around Portlaoise and Laois.
Gardaí have advised people to drive with care and reduce speed if necessary.
STATUS ORANGE— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2018
Fog Warning for Ireland
Valid:
Thursday 11th Jan. 12:00 to Friday 12th Jan. 02:00
please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details. pic.twitter.com/1VjHAOSNWh
Weather Warning: Met Éireann are reporting widespread fog this— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 11, 2018
morning most dense inland, away from coastal areas, leading to poor driving
conditions. Please drive with care
and reduce speed if necessary.#ArriveAlive#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/gURw5SmDvP
Fog on M7 - J11 M7/M9 - J16 PORTLAOISE (EAST) (11-Jan 10:46) https://t.co/nYOqNCZue6— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) January 11, 2018
#LAOIS Foggy conditions on M7 Limerick/Dublin Rd between J11 M9 & J16 Portlaoise East. Use fog lights when needed;switch them off when no longer necessary https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 11, 2018
