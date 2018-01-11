Dense fog in Laois makes driving hazardous for commuters and parents #watch

Motorists and parents on school runs are urged to be alert as dense fog continues to envelope the midlands with vision badly restricted on the M7 motorway and local roads in Laois and Portlaoise.

A met Éireann Status Orange Weather Warning for fog is in place for the country. It was issued at 2am on Thursday morning but has since been extended twice by the forecaster. It is now in place until 2am Friday morning, January 12.

Met Éireann has warned that conditions may worsen later.

"Fog with very poor visibilities will linger in many inland areas this afternoon and will become more extensive and dense this evening and for a time tonight," says the warning.

ROAD SAFETY ADVICE ON DRIVING IN FOG

Met Éireann issues Orange alerts for fog if it is dense enough "to cause a widespread and significant driving hazard on national primary routes."

A video taken by the Leinster Express reveals the fog remained dense in Portlaoise town centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Apart from the fog it is also very cold with temperatures at freezing.

AA Roadwatch and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have warned about the road and motorway conditions around Portlaoise and Laois.

Gardaí have advised people to drive with care and reduce speed if necessary.

please see https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO for details. pic.twitter.com/1VjHAOSNWh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 11, 2018

Weather Warning: Met Éireann are reporting widespread fog this

morning most dense inland, away from coastal areas, leading to poor driving

conditions. Please drive with care

and reduce speed if necessary.#ArriveAlive#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/gURw5SmDvP — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 11, 2018

Fog on M7 - J11 M7/M9 - J16 PORTLAOISE (EAST) (11-Jan 10:46) https://t.co/nYOqNCZue6 — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) January 11, 2018