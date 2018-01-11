VIDEO
Road Safety Authority advice if driving in fog #watch
The Road Safety Authority has issued some of the following tips to drive safely in fog.
- When driving in dense fog always use your fog lights.
- Remember that fog lights affect your judgement of speed, meaning taillights may seem further away than they really are.
- It is essential to slow down and drive a safe distance from the car in front.
- Don’t get caught out when severe weather strikes.
RTÉ reporter Teresa Mannion provides some advice for driving in foggy conditions in the video with this story.
