WATCH: Gardaí warn M7 motorists after driver drove at 141kmh in 60kmh work zone

Gardaí have issued a new warning to commuters and other motorists about the risk to themselves, workers and other motorists from speeding while major works are going on on the M7 motorway.

The Gardaí have appealed to motorists to obey the temporary 60km/h speed limit on the M7 motorway Dublin/Cork/Limerick while road works are taking place.

Major road works have commenced on the M7 Motorway and will last until 2020. Gardaí want motorists to be vigilant.

"Currently there is a 60Kph speed limit in place between Junction 9 an Junction 10 but as work progress the road layout and speed limit will change," they said.



"As the road works will be carried out all day the speed limit will apply 24/7. Our primary focus is on preservation of life, reducing the obvious danger to workers on site and to all road users. One motorist has already been arrested for driving at 141Kph in the new 60Kph zone."



As a result of the road works there will be no hard shoulder in place on parts of the M7 motorway. This will make it difficult for emergency services to attend any incidents that may occur.

Works on the M7 mainline, between Junction 8 and Junction 10 will commenced in the median on January 6. To accommodate these works, the following traffic restrictions were put in place.

• Speed restricted to 60kph thru the Work Site, which will be monitored by An Garda Síochána.

• 2 lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions during daytime hours.

• Traffic will be moved onto the existing Hard shoulder and the current Lane 1. Please see typical cross section diagram below.

• Traffic lane widths will be restricted to 3m and 3.25m in width.

• There will be no lay-bys or areas within the Work zones for stopping.

Updates on the traffic management arrangements during the works are available at www.m7upgrade.com

Emergency Number for Traffic Recovery Only : 087 097 8790

All other Enquiries email: M7SiacColasJv@siac.ie



Important Notice: Thursday, 11 January 2018

In order to facilitate essential works tonight, Thursday 11th Jan 2018, between the hours of 10pm to 6am the westbound slip lane onto the M7 at Junction 9 will be temporarily closed.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place to direct traffic. The diversion route will be: Join M7 Dublin bound from Junction 9 – Exit M7 at Junction 8 – Rejoin M7 Westbound at Junction 8 - Continue on M7 Westbound.