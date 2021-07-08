VIDEO: Dramatic scene of a serious road collision in Laois

A serious road collision took place near Mountmellick, Laois this Thursday afternoon.
The near head-on collision between two cars took place at a junction to the busy N80 road to Portlaoise.
The crash happened at about 3pm. Both drivers, both female, were taken by ambulance to hospital with injuries but not considered to be serious.
They managed to get out of their cars straight after the smash according to a local witness who was first on the scene to help.
Multiple emergency crews from Laois Fire & Rescue Service and Laois Offaly Garda Division are working to clear the road of the crashed cars and resultant oil spillage.
